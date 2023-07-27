Iran records growth in non-oil exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Iran's export of non-oil products to Georgia increased by 31 percent in value and 30.6 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

As indicated in the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported nearly 111,000 tons of non-oil products to Georgia worth approximately $47.9 million in 3 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period last year, Iran's non-oil exports to Georgia stood at 84,900 tons worth $36.5 million.

Over 3 months, Iran mainly exported agricultural products, steel, various types of pipes, mining minerals, glassware, petrochemical products, etc. to Georgia.

Alone in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran exported about 43,400 tons of non-oil products to Georgia worth $19.7 million.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

---

