Iran’s non-oil imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.5. Iran’s non-oil imports from Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal in Gilan Province (northern Iran), increased by 114 percent in volume, during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Director General of Iran's Northern Railway Department Gholam Hossein Valadi said, Trend reports.

According to Valadi, nearly 69,500 tons of goods were imported from Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal in 4 months, while in the same period last Iranian year, the figure stood at 32,400 tons.

The official added that the imported goods were mainly wood and wood materials, corn, lentils, etc.

"In addition, Iran exported 68,300 tons of non-oil products to Azerbaijan through the Astara railway terminal in 4 months. Whereas, the figure was 68,200 tons in the same period in the last year," he said.

Valadi also pointed out that citrus fruits, cement, chemicals, salt, etc. were the main exported goods to Azerbaijan within the mentioned period.

"During 4 months, about 88,200 tons of cargo were transited through the Astara railway terminal in 4 months, which is an increase of 133 percent compared to approximately 37,900 tons in the same period of the last Iranian year. The transited products mainly consisted of flour, millet, barley, wheat, chemicals and others," he noted.

Valadi said that about 226,000 tons of goods were traded (import, export, transit) through the Astara railway terminal over 4 months. This is 63 percent more compared to about 139,000 tons in the same period last year.

Iran's Astara railway terminal is located near the border with Azerbaijan.

