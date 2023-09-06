Banks, payment systems in Azerbaijan to be given time to adjust to new law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Payment organizations and operators functioning in Azerbaijan (banks, payment systems, VISA, MasterCard, etc.) will be given time within the next 6 months to pass the procedure for obtaining a license in accordance with the law "On Payment Systems and Services", said Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Kamala Gurbanova during the Azerbaijani-Turkish Fintex Forum, Trend reports.

The draft law "On Payment Systems and Services" was approved in August this year, which is expected to enter into force in November.

According to Kamala Gurbanova, the adoption of this law will create conditions for modernization of the country's payment market.

