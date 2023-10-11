Azerbaijan's private sector helping to bring country's quality standards to int'l levels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Azerbaijan Agency for Small and Medium Business Development organizes various trainings, seminars and other similar events for business entities working in the sphere of production and services in order to provide consumers with products and services that meet the necessary standards, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the agency's board of directors, said, Trend reports.

"Over the past period, serious measures have been taken to bring quality indicators in the sphere of production and service in line with international standards. The private sector, along with the state, is actively involved in the realization of this policy," he said.

An event was held today in connection with the "World Standards Day" organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which is the National Metrology Institute of Germany.