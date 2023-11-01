Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks on reasons of US dollar sales limit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The limit set by Azerbaijani banks on US dollar sales is intended to prevent money laundering, Board Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

"Currently, foreign currency purchases in banks have surpassed sales. The excess demand for foreign currency this year is caused by increased confidence in the Azerbaijani manat, a surplus of the current account balance. We do not agree with the statements that the purchase order of foreign currency equivalent to 20,000 manat ($11,764), introduced by banks in the framework of the fight against money laundering, reduces the demand for foreign currency. Any citizen can purchase foreign currency equivalent to 20,000 manat ($11,764) with the indication of the fund source. The figures do not confirm that the banks' currency purchase rules limit the purchase of dollars by the public," he said.

