Hungary, Azerbaijan breaking record in bilateral trade – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Hungary and Azerbaijan are breaking record in bilateral trade, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.

“We have really good news. In the first eight months of this year, trade between Azerbaijan and Hungary approached $100 million, which has never been the case ever before if you look at the entire years. In eight months, the trade was bigger than any other entire year before. This means, we are breaking record this year, which is great and we continue to work on it,” the minister said.

When it comes to companies’ corporate investments in Azerbaijan, Szijjártó noted that there is $211 million worth investment on behalf of the energy drinks producer company Hell.

“They are very successful on your market and they would like to locate some production here as well. Our biggest pharmaceutical company called Richter has signed a production agreement with one of your pharmaceutical companies. They will produce medical and pharmaceutical products here as well. So, the Hungarian companies are interested, they started to invest, trade is breaking records and on top of that we are buying gas. It is totally new dimension in our relations,” he added.

