Tajikistan seeks to work with Iranian companies - National Assembly of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Tajikistan is keen to cooperate with Iranian firms and benefit from their expertise, Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with Rouhollah Dehghani, Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy.

According to Emomali, more than 150 Iranian companies are currently operating in Tajikistan in various fields, especially in the field of development and power plants.

He also showed interest about the products and technologies that are developed by start-up companies in Iran.

The chairman stated that there are many opportunities to improve the collaboration between the two countries in this domain.

Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, Rustam Emomali, who visited Iran on January 8, got acquainted with the House of Innovation and Technology of Iran.

---

