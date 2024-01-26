Azerbaijan preparing to draft Smart Industrial Readiness index (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is currently preparing a draft index of smart industrial readiness, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said during the press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

"SIRI assessment has started to be applied to measure digital readiness and accelerate digitalization of Azerbaijan's industrial sector," Jafarov noted.

To note, the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) was created by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with a network of leading technology companies, consultancy firms, and industry and academic experts.

SIRI comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size and industry – start, scale, and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, as well as covers the three core elements of Industry 4.0: Process, Technology, and Organisation.

