Samarkand to host new Iran-Uzbekistan joint science and technology park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iran and Uzbekistan will establish a joint science and technology park in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in the near future, Vice President of Iran, Rouhollah Dehghani Firouz Abadi, said, Trend reports.

He spoke to reporters after the Cabinet meeting in Tehran on February 14.

The VP noted that the joint park will likely be situated near a university in Samarkand.

Dehghani Firouz Abadi also said that they are working on determination of the exact location of the joint science and technology park and the attraction of companies to this park.

According to him, Iranian side wanted to have the companies in the park by the Iranian New Year (March 19, 2024). However, due to the change of Uzbekistan's Minister of Public Education and the resulting delays, the work will be completed by May 21.

In general, Iran is interested in working with Central Asian countries on joint projects in different fields.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur