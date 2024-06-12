Azerbaijan tallies quarterly volume of FDI in its economy (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during today's media briefing, Trend reports.

"The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include the UK - $443.2 million, Türkiye - $261.4 million, Cyprus - $192 million, UAE - $190.68 million, and Iran - $94.8 million," he pointed out.

Nasirov mentioned that the top 10 countries in terms of direct investment in Azerbaijan include Japan ($60.89 million), Russia ($55.5 million), Hungary ($45.3 million), Norway ($35.2 million), and the US ($171.9 million).

To note, FDI in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $6.7 billion in 2023, representing a growth of 6.1 percent.

