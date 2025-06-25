Knauf to invest in Zhambyl, Kazakhstan, dry plaster mix production

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the company Knauf signed a $30.5 million investment contract to build a modern dry plaster production plant in the Zhambyl region. The plant will produce 225,000 tons annually, create 100 jobs, and supply 80 percent of its output to the domestic market, with the rest exported to the EAEU and Central Asia.

