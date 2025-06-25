Knauf to invest in Zhambyl, Kazakhstan, dry plaster mix production
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the company Knauf signed a $30.5 million investment contract to build a modern dry plaster production plant in the Zhambyl region. The plant will produce 225,000 tons annually, create 100 jobs, and supply 80 percent of its output to the domestic market, with the rest exported to the EAEU and Central Asia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy