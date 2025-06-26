Kazakhstan and EXIM FINANCE partner to launch eco-friendly food facility in Akmola
Photo: Kazakh Invest
In Akmola, Kazakhstan, Biolife Proprevit launched a $62.5 million eco-friendly dairy and baby food facility in the Koyandy industrial zone, backed by UAE-based EXIM FINANCE. The project, part of Kazakhstan's Unified Industrialization Map, aims to improve public health and boost the processing industry.
