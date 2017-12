Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Personnel reshuffles took place in the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend Dec 25 source in the government.

Samir Veliyev became the new deputy minister of energy of the country.

Previously Veliyev served as the head of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Deputy ministers of energy are also Natig Abbasov and Gulmamed Javadov.

