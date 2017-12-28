Azerbaijani oil prices up

28 December 2017 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Gulf Arab energy producers issue record debt to fund expansion
Business 16:30
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy gas chromatograph
Tenders 16:22
New network of gas stations to appear in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:44
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:21
Turkmenistan studying possibilities to diversify gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 15:00
Chinese company to build wind power stations in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:17
Installation of above-ground pipes at Star refinery 98% complete
Oil&Gas 14:15
Bloomberg names five oil signals to watch in 2018
Oil&Gas 13:45
Plans on drilling wells at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field in 2018 revealed
Oil&Gas 13:34
Financial oil trading booms, especially in United States
Business 12:43
SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus
Oil&Gas 12:27
Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
Business 11:48
Tender: Iran drilling firm to buy parts for kelly spinner
Tenders 11:13
3 new wells put into operation at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field
Oil&Gas 10:06
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 09:58
EBRD issues loan to support Turkish renewable projects
Oil&Gas 09:16
Performance of Iran’s gold & currency markets on Dec. 27
Business 27 December 21:04
OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports
Oil&Gas 27 December 20:25