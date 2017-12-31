Gas to be fastest growing fossil fuel in 2040 – forecasts

31 December 2017 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The share of gas in the overall energy mix will increase from 22 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2040, and gas will be the fastest growing fossil fuel in 2040, increasing by 1.8 percent per annum, said the Global Gas Outlook released by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Non-OECD Asia, the Middle East, and Africa constitute the fastest growing regional energy markets between 2017 and 2040, according to GECF forecasts.

"World natural gas consumption will increase by 53 percent from 3534 billion cubic meters in 2016 to 5395 billion cubic meters in 2040, led by non-OECD Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Natural gas continues to be an attractive fuel for the power generation, domestic and industrial sectors in 2040," said the report.

GECF analysts expect that in the long-term, the transport sector will be the fastest growing in terms of natural gas consumption, with an annual average growth of 3.9 percent, eclipsing the power sector which will grow at a rate of 2.5 percent per annum.

The industry sector will also contribute to gas demand with growth of 1.2 percent per year, reaching 838 billion cubic meters by 2040, as it replaces oil as a raw material for petrochemical manufacturing, according to the report.

GECF forecasts that the share of gas in the power generation sector will continue to rise from 23 percent in 2016 to 28 percent in 2040, with an average growth rate of 0.9 percent per annum, which represents the largest market share of any fuel.

This report expects the global share of natural gas demand to rise from 22 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2040, for several reasons.

"First, a growing urban population will require more gas-powered electricity. Second, both economic and environmental considerations favour natural gas, due to the combination of low prices and low CO2 emissions, relative to other fossil fuels. Finally, growing extraction of unconventional natural gas reserves (such as shale, tight gas and CBM) in the US and China will dramatically increase natural gas demand over the outlook period. This is mainly due to lower prices resulting from higher natural gas supplies," said GECF.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Which factors to offset gas price growth in 2018?
Oil&Gas 30 December 14:57
Gas to be fastest growing fossil fuel in 2040 – forecasts
Oil&Gas 29 December 10:49
Which factors to offset gas price growth in 2018?
Oil&Gas 29 December 10:23
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 28 December 15:21
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 27 December 11:30
Azerbaijan’s energy minister to take part in GECF Summit
Oil&Gas 21 November 13:21
Can GECF become gas cartel with new export projects?
Oil&Gas 26 September 14:22
Global gas demand to rise to 2022 – IEA
Oil&Gas 13 July 11:16
Iran’s oil minister not to attend GECF meeting
Business 16 November 2016 16:50
IEA: Global gas demand to rise 50% by 2040
Oil&Gas 16 November 2016 14:06
GECF members most worried by low prices
Business 26 November 2015 18:56
Iran Energy diplomacy
Oil&Gas 25 November 2015 08:00
GECF; challenges and advantages
Oil&Gas 24 November 2015 08:00
GECF membership beneficial to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 23 November 2015 20:46
Turkmenistan strengthening positions among gas exporters
Oil&Gas 23 November 2015 17:26
GECF summit convenes in Tehran (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 23 November 2015 16:59
GECF; challenges and advantages
Oil&Gas 23 November 2015 16:10
Azerbaijan agrees to become GECF observer
Oil&Gas 21 November 2015 15:27