US buys gasoline in Turkmenistan

2 January 2018 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan acquires minibuses from Japan
Turkmenistan 14:59
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet
Other News 08:33
Turkmenistan manages to adapt to lower oil and gas prices
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 17:06
Turkmenistan expects GDP growth
Economy news 30 December 2017 15:08
Many companies ready to invest in TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 11:40
Turkmenistan studying possibilities to diversify gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 10:16
Turkmenistan to open auction on sale of state property
Turkmenistan 30 December 2017 10:11
China testing freight rail transportation through Turkmenistan to Iran
Economy news 29 December 2017 20:26
Turkmenistan, Qatar mull trade and economic partnership
Economy news 29 December 2017 14:26
US says believes in visa crisis settlement between Ankara, Washington
Other News 28 December 2017 19:34
Turkmenistan studying possibilities to diversify gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 28 December 2017 15:00
Ashgabat, Rome mull visa issues
Turkmenistan 28 December 2017 11:06
Turkmenistan expecting investments from Georgian companies
Turkmenistan 28 December 2017 10:56
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 December 2017 09:58
US claims F-16s killed top Taliban leader
Other News 28 December 2017 02:20
EBRD to finance Turkmen company for launching new products
Central Asia 27 December 2017 16:48
Initial phase of Southern Gas Corridor just the beginning: US energy envoy (exclusive)
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 15:33
Turkmenistan preparing for election to parliament, local governing bodies
Turkmenistan 27 December 2017 11:58