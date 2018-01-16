OPEC basket price up

16 January 2018 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $67.78 a barrel on Jan.15, compared with $67.17 on Jan.12, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for March futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix dropped by 0.46 percent and stood at $69.94 per barrel, while the price for February futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil rose by 0.28 percent and amounted to $64.48 per barrel on Jan. 16.

