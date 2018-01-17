Canada’s Zenith starts well workover at Azerbaijani oil field

17 January 2018 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan seizes property worth 15M manats in anti-corruption fight
Society 14:35
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere
Economy news 11:04
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
EBRD interested in supporting Azerbaijan to develop renewable energy potential (Exclusive)
Business 08:13
Azerbaijan, France discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)
Politics 16 January 23:33
Minister: Azerbaijan is Bulgaria’s strategic partner in energy sector
Oil&Gas 16 January 18:05
Tajik FM receives credentials of Azerbaijan’s new envoy
Politics 16 January 17:53
Gold production down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16 January 16:18
SOCAR announces plans on making investments in Georgia in 2018 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16 January 16:12
Minister: Azerbaijan, Bulgaria planning to implement several tourism projects
Tourism 16 January 15:58
Turkey: Karabakh conflict must be solved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 15:31
Saudi Aramco entering Azerbaijani market
Oil&Gas 16 January 15:13
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to create working group on energy (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 16 January 15:08
Buta Airways flights to be basis for dev't of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations (PHOTO)
Tourism 16 January 15:02
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Turkey to continue large projects in 2018 (PHOTO)
Politics 16 January 14:51
New advisers appointed to Azerbaijani taxes minister
Economy news 16 January 14:15
Azerbaijan’s insurance market growing
Economy news 16 January 12:32
Canadian suspect in Singapore bank robbery faces UK court on extradition
Europe 16 January 11:03