Petkim - most exporting company of Turkey’s Aegean region

18 January 2018 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Petkim petrochemical complex, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, received two awards at "Stars of Exports Award Ceremony 2017" by the Aegean Exporters' Associations, said a message posted on Petkim’s website.

Being crowned with the title of the "Most Exporting Company of the Aegean Region" with its exports volume of $671 million performed in 2017, Petkim was also granted with the award of "Largest Exporter of Chemical Industry" across the region in consequence of the evaluation performed on the members of the Aegean Exporters' Associations.

Receiving the "Stars of Exports" awards from Nihat Zeybekci, Turkish Minister of Economy, Anar Mammadov, General Manager of Petkim, emphasized that 2017 was full of records for them.

Saying that they performed exports operations to 69 countries last year, Mammadov continued his words: “Enjoying being the first and only integrated petrochemical facility of Turkey, Petkim plays a major role in reducing the current deficit of Turkey in the petrochemical industry besides ensuring safety of raw materials for industry. We continue to strive to do the best for our country with our achievements in exports across the markets we have stepped in globally. Holding the title of the largest exporter of the Aegean Region will be leading us to achieve our vision."

