Albania receives proposal on gas-fired plant as part of TAP

30 March 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Cekuta sees potential for increased engagement of US in Azerbaijan’s energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:41
First phase of TANAP’s construction 99% complete
Oil&Gas 10:05
Tekfen announces time of completing compressor stations’ construction for TANAP
Oil&Gas 29 March 17:19
TAP reveals date of Greek section’s completion
Oil&Gas 28 March 17:02
Over 85% of TAP steel pipes welded in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 27 March 18:08
TAP - very important project for Albania, entire region, says Gjiknuri
Oil&Gas 27 March 09:50
Southern Gas Corridor to benefit all participating countries - Russian expert
Oil&Gas 25 March 08:02
European Parliament backs Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 23 March 18:09
TAP transfers 29-ton Ceramic Kiln to Greek Archaeological Museum
Oil&Gas 23 March 11:46
TAP may get another source of funding (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 22 March 15:36
Southern Gas Corridor to boost Azerbaijan's role in world
Azerbaijan 20 March 13:43
EIB reveals details of loan for TANAP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19 March 18:20
Southern Gas Corridor to benefit all participating countries - Russian expert
Oil&Gas 19 March 16:35
Ex-Albanian president: Baku forum is a very effective and important platform
Politics 17 March 12:52
TAP, TANAP projects - great contribution to energy security: Albanian president
Politics 16 March 21:38
Bosnia and Herzegovina has clear interest in joining SGC - Mladen Ivanic (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16 March 16:10
Snam reveals volume of equity investments in TAP AG
Oil&Gas 16 March 10:46
Snam announces expected cash flow from TAP
Oil&Gas 16 March 10:39