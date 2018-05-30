Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil output during entire production period

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

During the entire period of oil fields development, 2.019 billion tons of oil have been produced in Azerbaijan, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov said at the 25th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference in Baku on May 30.

So far, 83 offshore and onshore deposits have been discovered in Azerbaijan and 62 of them are under development, he said.

"To date, 1,042 million tons of oil and 668 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from offshore fields in Azerbaijan. In addition, 977 million tons of oil and 139 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from onshore deposits," Latifov said.

The oil production is registered in Azerbaijan since 1871. In November 2017, the country recorded the production of two billion tons of oil.

