Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil output during entire production period

30 May 2018 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

During the entire period of oil fields development, 2.019 billion tons of oil have been produced in Azerbaijan, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov said at the 25th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference in Baku on May 30.

So far, 83 offshore and onshore deposits have been discovered in Azerbaijan and 62 of them are under development, he said.

"To date, 1,042 million tons of oil and 668 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from offshore fields in Azerbaijan. In addition, 977 million tons of oil and 139 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from onshore deposits," Latifov said.

The oil production is registered in Azerbaijan since 1871. In November 2017, the country recorded the production of two billion tons of oil.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Southern Gas Corridor to play key role in energy security of Europe: expert
Oil&Gas 30 May 21:58
Significant rise expected in honey production in Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 May 21:39
Honey packaging enterprise to start activity in Azerbaijan in August
Economy news 30 May 20:54
SOFAZ holds event dedicated to 100th anniversary of ADR (PHOTO)
Society 30 May 20:53
KazPetrol expanding production, export of oil (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 May 20:50
Azerbaijan, Belgium mull simplification of visa regime
Politics 30 May 20:35
Azerbaijan FM meets UNGA president in New York (PHOTO)
Politics 30 May 20:32
Russian Foreign Ministry, on behalf of OSCE MG, reacts to Armenia's statement (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 May 19:59
Over 60,000 users in Azerbaijan face malware attacks
ICT 30 May 19:35
Tsereteli: OSCE keen to closely co-op with Azerbaijan in eliminating challenges to peace and prosperity
Politics 30 May 19:23
Afghan president: Azerbaijan achieved great development after independence
Politics 30 May 19:18
Azerbaijan, Serbia abolishing visa regime
Economy news 30 May 18:42
Russian company seeks to supply oil field equipment to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 30 May 18:12
Russia seeks to supply latest technology for oil wells management to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:53
Bakcell supports “ActInSpace 2018 Azerbaijan” int'l innovation contest held at UFAZ (PHOTO)
ICT 30 May 17:53
Russian holding can supply SOCAR with large batch of pipes
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:49
Russia, Kazakhstan to define ownership of technical oil in disputable pipelines
Russia 30 May 17:47
Azerbaijan's major bentonite producer eyes to enter Asian markets
Economy news 30 May 17:16