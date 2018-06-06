TAP talks on process of building micro-tunnel in Italy

6 June 2018 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The micro-tunnel waterproofed pit is now complete as part of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy’s Puglia, Gabriele Lanza, TAP project manager for Italy.

“Work continues in the micro-tunnel area. The secant piles, which form the lateral walls of the pit, have been installed and the bottom plug of the pit using a special jet grouting technique is also now finished,” he said in a video published on TAP AG consortium’s website.

Lanza noted that next steps include the completion of concrete works inside the pit.

“This includes pushing out the wall with a Tunnel Boring Machine and putting in place what is needed to build the final grade of the pit floor,” he added.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

