Parviz Shahbazov becomes chairman of Azerbaijan National Oil Committee

7 June 2018 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has been elected new chairman of the Azerbaijan National Oil Committee, the Committee told Trend June 7.

A meeting was held in Baku under the chairmanship of first vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, during which a new chairman and board of the Committee, which consists of 19 people, were elected.

The Azerbaijan National Oil Committee was established in 2005 and became a member of the World Petroleum Council (WPC) in the same year at a congress in Johannesburg.

