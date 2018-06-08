BHOS undergraduates announced Students of the Year (PHOTO)

8 June 2018 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Two undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) are recognized as the Students of the Year at 25th Anniversary International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition and Conference.

This title was awarded to first-year Process Automation Engineering student Mahira Asadzada and second-year Process Automation Engineering student Abdulla Askerzada for obtaining high score at the entrance exams and excellent academic achievements. Both students received certificates and cash bonuses.

They both earned 700 points at the entrance exams to higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and became undergraduates of the Baku Higher Oil School. Soon after the academic year started, Abdulla Askerzada passed IELTS exams and earned 6.5 points. Having also demonstrated excellent knowledge of Information and Communications Technologies, he was admitted as second-year Process Automation Engineering student. Mahira Asadzada received publicity and great attention after she made a speech at the solemn ceremony on celebrating two billion tons of oil production in Azerbaijan, which was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Baku Higher Oil School to cooperate with China University of Petroleum (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 7 June 10:03
Maire Tecnimont employs BHOS students (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 5 June 12:53
“Business Education for Engineers” course completed at BHOS (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 5 June 10:27
National Students’ Scientific and Technical Conference completes its work at BHOS (PHOTO)
Society 2 May 13:31
BHOS hosts exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO)
Society 1 May 10:53
Conference dedicated to 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev held at BHOS
Society 30 April 14:35
BHOS concludes 3rd SOCAR International Forum with conference
Society 25 April 13:01
BHOS to strengthen cooperation with Poltava National Technical University
Society 19 April 12:32
BHOS to host international forum
Oil&Gas 17 April 15:30
BHOS, SOCAR Capital held joint conference “Activities and Success in Global Capital Markets”
Society 13 April 17:13
BHOS students to work at Integrated Drilling Trust
Azerbaijan 12 April 13:21
School of Project Management celebrates fifth graduation (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 6 April 15:46
IADC conducts workshop at Baku Higher Oil School
Azerbaijan 4 April 12:52
BHOS successfully develops co-op with G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH
Society 29 March 12:20
Baku Higher Oil School meets Novruz holiday
Azerbaijan 19 March 13:27
BHOS undergraduates to study during spring term in Greece
Society 21 February 10:25
One more BHOS student successfully realizes project funded by Youth Foundation
Society 20 February 11:55
BHOS students win SPE PetroBowl Championship (PHOTO)
Society 19 February 11:41