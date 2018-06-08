BHOS undergraduates announced Students of the Year (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8



Two undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) are recognized as the Students of the Year at 25th Anniversary International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition and Conference.

This title was awarded to first-year Process Automation Engineering student Mahira Asadzada and second-year Process Automation Engineering student Abdulla Askerzada for obtaining high score at the entrance exams and excellent academic achievements. Both students received certificates and cash bonuses.

They both earned 700 points at the entrance exams to higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and became undergraduates of the Baku Higher Oil School. Soon after the academic year started, Abdulla Askerzada passed IELTS exams and earned 6.5 points. Having also demonstrated excellent knowledge of Information and Communications Technologies, he was admitted as second-year Process Automation Engineering student. Mahira Asadzada received publicity and great attention after she made a speech at the solemn ceremony on celebrating two billion tons of oil production in Azerbaijan, which was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

