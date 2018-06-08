Azerbaijani oil prices up

8 June 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $78.02 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on June 7, that is $1.89 more than on June 6, a source on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend June 8.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $77.35 per barrel on June 7, or $1.88 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $74.58 barrel on June 7, or $2 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $75.55 on June 7 or $1.9 more than the previous price.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @MTsurkovTrend

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bahar Energy's gas sales from Azerbaijani field down
Oil&Gas 13:51
President Aliyev receives Gambian FM
Politics 13:22
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13:06
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:03
TAP consortium to continue to closely work with Italian gov’t (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:36
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Insurance intends to expand range of int'l products
Economy news 12:31
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 85 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Azerbaijan drafts new strategy for e-agriculture
ICT 09:12
Dutch ambassador talks key drivers of trade between Azerbaijan, Netherlands (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
UK is biggest investor in Azerbaijan’s economy: minister
Economy news 7 June 21:25
Companies from Russia's Omsk talk SOCAR interest in their products
Oil&Gas 7 June 21:24
Azerbaijan's High Tech Park preparing program to attract foreign investors
ICT 7 June 20:37
Period of implementing one of WB projects in Azerbaijan may be revised
Economy news 7 June 20:37
Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry to automate process of applying for subsidies
ICT 7 June 20:37
Azerbaijan’s High Tech Park opening academy of developer training
ICT 7 June 20:14
Azerbaijan lacks qualified agriculture specialists
Economy news 7 June 20:07
Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 7 June 19:45
Baku hosts international conference on strategic planning of education
Society 7 June 19:20