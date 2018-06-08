Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output

8 June 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices fell on Friday, reversing early gains as signs of weakening demand in China and surging U.S. output weighed on markets despite support from supply woes in Venezuela and OPEC’s production cuts.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $76.79 per barrel at 0654 GMT, down 53 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were down 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $65.57 a barrel.

China’s May crude oil imports eased away from a record high hit the month before, customs data showed on Friday, with state-run refineries entering planned maintenance.

May shipments were 39.05 million tonnes, or 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs. That compared with 9.6 million bpd in April.

Further weighing on prices has been surging U.S. output C-OUT-T-EIA, which hit another record last week at 10.8 million bpd.

That’s a 28 percent gain in two years, or an average 2.3 percent growth rate per month since mid-2016. It puts the United States close to becoming the world’s biggest crude oil producer, edging nearer to the 11 million bpd churned out by Russia.

The surge in U.S. production has pulled down U.S. WTI crude into a steep discount versus Brent CL-LCO1=R to more than $11 per barrel, its steepest since 2015.

“This is occurring because of the rapid increase in production from U.S. shale coupled with the tightening of supplies elsewhere through the actions of OPEC and Russia,” said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Energy China keen to invest in Iran’s projects: IMIDRO chief
Oil&Gas 13:35
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 12:29
Kazakhstan keen on balancing co-op with China, Russia and US
Economy news 11:18
U.S. expands China health alert amid illness reports
US 09:37
Word Bank approves 600 mln USD in loans for China's water resource management
China 00:14
Russia, China to create joint investment fund worth $1 bln
Russia 7 June 23:06
U.S. reaches deal with China's phone maker ZTE - Commerce Secretary
US 7 June 18:11
OPEC crude output down by 2.8% year-on-year
Oil&Gas 7 June 17:22
Young Chinese shoppers fuelling luxury goods pick-up - Bain
China 7 June 15:41
Number of U.S. diplomats in China hit by mystery illness - State Dept
US 7 June 12:30
Oil prices rise on Venezuelan supply troubles, but U.S. output surges
Oil&Gas 7 June 12:25
Why OPEC reluctant to push oil prices too high?
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:53
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Commentary 7 June 10:50
US exploring opportunities to participate in investment projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 7 June 10:11
Argentina says in talks with China on forex swap extension
Other News 7 June 10:03
China says it does not want US trade frictions to escalate
China 7 June 08:23
US stocks close higher as financial shares rally
Economy news 7 June 02:15
China allocates Uzbekistan $250M for development of import substitution
Economy news 6 June 18:45