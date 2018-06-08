EY becomes sponsor of 25th Oil and Gas Conference 2018

EY was a sponsor of the 25th Oil and Gas Conference 2018, which was held on May 30-31 at Fairmont Baku Hotel.

About 500 delegates gathered at this year’s leading regional energy industry event, including top managers of corporates, ministry officials, and international and Azerbaijani experts, to discuss key oil and gas projects in the Caspian region and how to ensure energy security.

The conference addressed such issues as the global and economic outlook for the oil and gas industry, with a focus on the cost of oil and opportunities in a downturned environment; the last 25 years of Caspian oil and gas – past, present and future; and a fresh impetus for the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan. Moreover, the conference included high-quality technical reports, spirited debates and strong press coverage.

The first day of the conference consisted of four plenary sessions. Omar Itcovici, EY CIS Oil & Gas Advisory Leader, participated as a speaker in a session entitled “Operate efficiently. Technological innovations and best practice in oilfield development”, which was moderated by Yashar Latifov, Vice-President for Field Development at SOCAR. Omar’s presentation was about field development and operations. During the presentation, he also shared information about quick turnaround solutions, challenges and value delivered.

The second day of the conference included topics such as innovations, new opportunities in Caspian projects, development of gas trading, and the refinery and petrochemical outlook for Azerbaijan.

