Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)

9 June 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Any source for the expansion of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will need the right combination of timing, political support and commercial attractiveness, Ashley Sherman, Principal Research Analyst – Caspian at UK-based Wood Mackenzie, a global energy, chemicals, renewables, metals and mining research and consultancy group told Trend.

"TANAP is now just days away from its launch ceremony. The project has made immense progress since 2013 – to keep to schedule and dramatically reduce costs to $8 billion. With TANAP construction so well-advanced, attention naturally turns again to future expansion to up to 31 billion cubic meters per year," he said.

Sherman noted that Turkey's ambition to become a transit hub is long-standing and TANAP expansion options still vary – from more Azerbaijani gas to the East Mediterranean and even Turkmenistan.

"However, to go ahead, any source will need the right combination of timing, political support and commercial attractiveness. Azerbaijani gas was originally viewed as the ideal expansion option for TANAP and TAP," he said.

The other advantage of expansion is for TANAP's shareholders, he said, adding that it will mean increased revenues and improved returns on a high-cost pipeline.

The ceremony of launch of TANAP will take place on June 12 in Turkish Eskisehir city.

TANAP will be laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani elected to Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women
Politics 8 June 21:34
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Azerbaijan eyes to unify SME criteria in line with European standards
Economy news 8 June 20:05
SOCAR Fiber project may be integrated with other countries’ cable infrastructure (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 8 June 20:03
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers holds expanded meeting
Politics 8 June 19:58
Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 8 June 19:34
Azerbaijan eyes to expand geography of fruit & vegetable exports
Economy news 8 June 19:28
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 8 June 18:58
Azerbaijan strengthening information security in public sector
ICT 8 June 17:48
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 8 June 17:40
OPEC: Gas production down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:34
Baku telecom operator installs Facebook cache servers
ICT 8 June 17:34
Azerbaijan Railways to buy ISO containers via tender
Tenders 8 June 17:31
OPEC reveals data on oil reserves, output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:31
AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights
Tourism 8 June 17:03
EY becomes sponsor of 25th Oil and Gas Conference 2018
Oil&Gas 8 June 16:56
Professor Nargiz Pashayeva elected ANAS vice president
Society 8 June 16:11
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 8 June 15:43