Azerbaijani oil prices for June 4-8

9 June 2018 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $76.71 per barrel on June 4-8 or $1.33 less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $78.02 per barrel, while the lowest price was $75.71 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $73.11 per barrel or $0.91 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $74.58 per barrel and the lowest price was $72.19 per barrel on June 4-8. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $74.24 per barrel on June 4-8 or $1.23 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $75.55 per barrel and the lowest price was $73.19 during the reporting period.

Azernews Newspaper
