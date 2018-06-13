SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will be of strategic importance for the entire South-East Europe, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

He said that the SGC project is great achievement and contribution of Azerbaijan to Europe’s energy security.

“This global project on the diversification of energy supply of Europe has already become a reality,” Valiyev said. “Opening of the first stage of the SGC in Baku on May 29 and opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey’s Eskisehir city on June 12 took place at the highest level. The SGC project, implemented under the initiative and leadership of Azerbaijan, demonstrates the country's authority.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news