SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)

13 June 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will be of strategic importance for the entire South-East Europe, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

He said that the SGC project is great achievement and contribution of Azerbaijan to Europe’s energy security.

“This global project on the diversification of energy supply of Europe has already become a reality,” Valiyev said. “Opening of the first stage of the SGC in Baku on May 29 and opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey’s Eskisehir city on June 12 took place at the highest level. The SGC project, implemented under the initiative and leadership of Azerbaijan, demonstrates the country's authority.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Business federation urges UK to keep EU rules after Brexit
Europe 14:06
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13:21
SOCAR to receive over 600M manats to finance work at oilfields in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:51
Azerbaijan may set up special group to assess work of customs bodies (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:49
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 12:41
Southern Gas Corridor to intensify competition in European gas market
Commentary 12:28
Azerbaijan increasing defense, security expenditures
Politics 12:08
Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says
Oil&Gas 11:41
State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia
Georgia 10:46
Azerbaijan preparing plan to improve financial literacy of population
Economy news 10:17
EU agrees new steps to bolster security data sharing
Europe 09:44
Albania, Italy to create JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 09:34
EU welcomes interest of additional suppliers to join Southern Gas Corridor – Sefcovic (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:11
Azerbaijani financial market participants to receive tools to guarantee currency risks
Economy news 12 June 20:54
Azerbaijan developing software for compulsory medical insurance system
ICT 12 June 20:53
Azerbaijani oil, gas block’s developer reduces capex
Oil&Gas 12 June 20:53
Major logistics center to open in Azerbaijan in late June
Economy news 12 June 20:53