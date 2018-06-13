SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

13 June 2018 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project should involve more gas recipient and supplier countries, Denis Daniilidis, first advisor to the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

The parties involved in the implementation of the SGC project managed to establish very close cooperation, he noted.

This project will be able to bring more stability to the region, he added.

The SGC is a tool of integration, peace and dialogue, he said, adding that this is great achievement.

The official opening ceremony of the SGC was held in Sangachal terminal, Baku May 29.

The SGC, worth over $40 billion, is considered as one of the priority energy projects for the EU, which strives for diversification of gas sources. The project envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At an initial stage, the gas to be produced in the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

---

