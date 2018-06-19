EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output

19 June 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is expected to produce 0.80 million barrels of petroleum and other liquids per day in 2018, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its June Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO).

EIA estimates that petroleum and other liquids production in Azerbaijan will stand at 0.78 million barrels per day in 2019.

Thus, EIA’s forecasts for petroleum production in Azerbaijan has remained unchanged from its May report.

The quarterly production in Azerbaijan for 2018 is forecasted as follows: 0.81 million barrels per day in Q2, 0.79 million barrels per day in Q3 and 0.77 million barrels per day in Q4.

This is while the country is expected to produce 0.79 million barrels of petroleum and other liquids per day in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 each, 0.78 million barrels per day in Q3 and 0.76 million barrels per day in Q4.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of offshore fields is giving the major part of the oil produced in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani Light oil is produced at that block.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Manvel Grigoryan’s crimes during Karabakh war must be investigated, Baku says
Politics 18 June 15:03
TANAP launch to further enhance Azerbaijan’s int’l prestige - MP
Politics 18 June 14:02
Highest paying jobs in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 18 June 11:26
TOP 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies on payments
Economy news 18 June 09:42
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 18 June 08:01
Pakistani private airline may launch direct flight to Baku soon (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 June 08:00
Group of permanent reps to OSCE to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 17 June 22:18
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry slams news about flights of Armenian "fighters" over Khankendi as information adventurism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 17:10
About 6,000 people expected to vote in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan - envoy
Politics 17 June 11:36
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 09:30
Turkish citizens living in Azerbaijan vote in parliamentary, presidential elections (PHOTO)
Society 17 June 09:25
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 June 07:33
Launch of TANAP is result of President Ilham Aliyev’s political will: MP
Politics 16 June 15:29
Azerbaijan’s Agjabadi agricultural park may be commissioned in late 2018
Business 16 June 15:00
Clothing production in Azerbaijan grows
Economy news 16 June 14:58
Azerbaijan’s National Library opens tender for overhaul, equipment purchase
Tenders 16 June 13:46
Azerbaijan's Geology Institute investigating mud volcanoes for oil & gas sources
Oil&Gas 16 June 13:06
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repairs
Tenders 16 June 12:48