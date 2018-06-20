TAPI to contribute to energy security in region: Turkmen president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is of great importance as it will greatly increase Turkmenistan's export capacity.

This is stated in the greeting message of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the participants of the international conference "Partnership for Financing Development in the Heart of the Great Silk Road" in Ashgabat June 20.

"Moreover, TAPI will contribute to strengthening energy security and economic stability and will become a powerful basis for achievement of sustainable development goals of the entire region."

The co-organizers of the event are the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched in December 2015 and the Afghan section in February 2018.

Turkmen gas via TAPI may reach Pakistan in 2019, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, chief executive officer of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Consortium, said in May at the International Gas Congress in Avaza.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, will be 1,840 kilometers.

TAPI will export gas from the Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan, the second biggest field in the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news