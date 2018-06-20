TAPI to contribute to energy security in region: Turkmen president

20 June 2018 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is of great importance as it will greatly increase Turkmenistan's export capacity.

This is stated in the greeting message of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the participants of the international conference "Partnership for Financing Development in the Heart of the Great Silk Road" in Ashgabat June 20.

"Moreover, TAPI will contribute to strengthening energy security and economic stability and will become a powerful basis for achievement of sustainable development goals of the entire region."

The co-organizers of the event are the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched in December 2015 and the Afghan section in February 2018.

Turkmen gas via TAPI may reach Pakistan in 2019, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, chief executive officer of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. Consortium, said in May at the International Gas Congress in Avaza.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, will be 1,840 kilometers.

TAPI will export gas from the Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan, the second biggest field in the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen president to attend UN conference in Dushanbe
Turkmenistan 15:16
Ashgabat preparing design of anti-mudflow structures
Economy news 11:47
Polish oil and gas company studying the Turkmen market
Oil&Gas 11:39
International conference on Sustainable Development Goals opens in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 10:50
Turkmenistan negotiating new gas chemical projects
Oil&Gas 09:20
Turkmenistan to finalize fuel and energy complex development program
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:00
Russia, Turkmenistan to cooperate in security and economy
Economy news 19 June 10:54
EIB talks on possibility of investing in Turkmenistan’s gas project
Oil&Gas 19 June 10:23
Turkmen refinery to buy machinery via tender
Tenders 19 June 09:59
Ashgabat to host trade fair
Economy news 18 June 14:15
Ashgabat to host int’l conference on Sustainable Development Goals
Economy news 18 June 14:08
Turkmenistan to build Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway
Oil&Gas 18 June 12:19
EBRD reveals volume of investments in Turkmen private companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 June 11:31
Turkmenistan, Slovenia mull prospects of trade, economic co-op
Economy news 16 June 15:00
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy uninterrupted water supply materials via tender
Tenders 16 June 14:26
Turkmenistan increasing electricity export to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 16 June 13:58
USAID official visits Turkmenistan to discuss assistance to private business
Economy news 16 June 10:50
Int’l consortium in Turkmenistan to buy pumps, membrane cartridges via tender
Turkmenistan 16 June 09:18