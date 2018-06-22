Major part of TAP route cleared in Greece – country manager

22 June 2018 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Major part of route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece, that’s to say, 540 km out of 550 km has already been cleared, said TAP country manager for Greece, Katerina Papalexandri.

She made the remarks during the 22nd Round Table Discussion with the Greek Government, said a message from TAP AG.

Papalexandri noted that over 70 percent of the work on TAP is complete in all host countries together (Greece, Albania and Italy).

In particular, she pointed out that work is underway in all three regions of Northern Greece, through which the pipeline runs.

Further, Papalexandri said that as part of the land exit process, about 2,500 plots, out of a total of 10,000 plots needed for TAP, have already been returned to the landowners.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

