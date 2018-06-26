Iran says to unveil new gas plan in September

26 June 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company resumes activity after technical malfunction
Kazakhstan 25 June 20:55
Iran's interior minister to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 25 June 10:24
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 25 June 07:11
US bent on destroying nuclear deal: Iran FM
Nuclear Program 24 June 19:17
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Business 24 June 17:55
Iran exporting biological drugs to more than 10 countries: official
Business 24 June 14:24
Iran expects Europe to voice proposals for preserving nuclear deal by July
Politics 24 June 07:34
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 15:38
Iran launches 2nd trade center in China
Business 23 June 14:12
Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA
Nuclear Program 23 June 02:23
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister
Politics 22 June 16:11
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
Belgrade after win-win trade with Iran – Serbian President
Politics 22 June 13:02
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24