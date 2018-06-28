Azerbaijan eyes to implement over 20 projects in alternative energy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan plans to implement 23 projects worth about 13 million manats as part of the Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Public Utilities (Electric and Thermal Energy, Water and Gas) in 2018-2020, a source familiar with the situation told Trend June 28.

“The projects include construction of wind, hydro and biofuel power plants with a total capacity of 4,200 megawatts,” the source said. “This is while 3,500 megawatts will account for wind power plants, 500 megawatts for solar power plants, and 200 megawatts will account for biofuel power plants. The cost of building wind power plants will be 10.2 million manats, solar - 1.48 million manats, biofuel - 1.16 million manats.”

The power plants will be able to generate 11,937 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, according to the source.

The source noted that the implementation of these projects will help achieve natural gas savings of 2.986 million cubic meters of gas per year, as well as significantly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The power capacity of Azerbaijan’s energy system is more than 6,000 megawatts. At the same time, the potential of renewable energy sources in the country is over 25,300 megavolts-amperes, according to experts. Most of the country’s potential in this sphere accounts for solar energy.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 28)

