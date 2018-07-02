Azerbaijani oil prices for June 25-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $77.95 per barrel on June 25-29 or $2.61 more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $80.53 per barrel, while the lowest price was $75.4 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $74.04 per barrel or $1.99 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $76.65 per barrel and the lowest price was $71.65 per barrel on June 25-29. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $75.3 per barrel on June 25-29 or $2.03 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $77.9 per barrel and the lowest price was $72.93 during the reporting period.

