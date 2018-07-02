Conflict could derail Energean - Palestinian gas talks

The natural gas issue is a decisive factor in the setting of Palestinian policy, not only in the economic sphere, but also in the political sphere, a senior Palestinian source told "Globes". He added that the negotiations on development of the Marine gas reservoir with Greek energy company Energean, which "Globes" reported early last week, would probably advance according to the security situation.

The source admitted that a military conflict between Hamas and Israel would be likely to derail the talks. He also said that the advantages of cooperation with Israel, especially the use of Israeli infrastructure, were causing economic experts to take an unequivocal stand against breaking off economic relations with Israel. According to the source, economists in the Palestinian Authority (PA) in cooperation with the World Bank were preparing an economic vision for the PA in which the Marine gas field plays a key role.

The Palestinian leadership, on the other hand, is assuming an inflexible stance ahead of possible publication of the principles of the US plan, while at the same time trying to promote measures aimed at implementing a decision in principle to sever economic ties with Israel.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Committee a body with no executive authority that also includes representatives of the economic sector, is due to convene next week to discuss practical plans for economic separation from Israel. The Central Committee will thereby implement a decision in principle taken by the Palestine National Council in April.

The proposals likely to be discussed include a ban on purchases of Israeli products while developing and manufacturing substitute Palestinian products. The test case of the Israeli Bamba peanut snack indicates that the market forces and popular taste are still stronger. A Palestinian substitute for Bamba is produced in the PA, but the Israeli product is still especially popular; despite the attempts to boycott it, it is selling well.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news