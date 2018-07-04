EBRD likely to approve direct loan for TAP, say sources

4 July 2018 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is likely to approve a direct loan for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on July 4, Reuters reported citing sources.

EBRD’s board of directors is holding a meeting in Ukraine to approve a direct loan of up to 500 million euros for TAP.

EBRD plans to allocate loans worth up to 1.2 billion euros for TAP in 2018.

The amount expected will be in the range of up to 500 million euros in a direct loan and up to 700 million euros in a syndicated loan, subject to final internal approvals.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bakcell ensures reliability and stable operation of network on nationwide scale
Society 16:54
EBRD approves major loan for TAP project
Oil&Gas 16:52
Azerbaijan, Pakistan expanding economic co-op (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:51
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia kills civilians systematically, in line with state policy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:15
Pakistan’s investments in Azerbaijan exceed $4M (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:38
Salyan oil reveals its oil production volumes in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:00
VTB predicts growth of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan to Russia in 2018 (PHOTO)
Economy news 14:45
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 14:32
Azerenergy: Stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system to be restored soon
Oil&Gas 14:11
Bulgaria, Greece ink political declaration for IGB construction
Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 3
Oil&Gas 13:30
Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration: Gov't ensures security of country, people
Politics 12:59
TAP: 85% of pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 11:46
World Bank: TANAP to support regional trade, improve connectivity (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:17
Power supply in Azerbaijan fully restored: Azerenergy
Oil&Gas 10:07
Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:05
Montenegro, Azerbaijan have room to develop co-op in many areas – minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:43
Azerbaijan’s scientific project may receive EU funding
ICT 3 July 20:48