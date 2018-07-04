EBRD approves major loan for TAP project (UPDATE)

4 July 2018 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 16:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a loan of 500 million euros for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan to the EU countries, the EBRD said in a message.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

