National operator on gas transportation appointed in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

"Intergas Central Asia" JSC, a member of the "KazTransGas" JSC Group of Companies, received the status of the national operator of the main gas pipeline by the resolution of the government of Kazakhstan, "KazTransGas" JSC said in a statement.

The government has the authority to determine national operators by types of products, such as oil and gas, prepared for transportation through the main pipelines according to the current law of Kazakhstan "on the main pipeline".

The oil transportation is implemented by "KazTransOil" JSC acting in the capacity of the national operator. At the same time, Kazakhstan has not identified a national operator for gas transportation. These functions have been performed by "Intergas Central Asia" JSC - a subsidiary of "KazTransGas" JSC.

"The main tasks of the new national operator are to ensure the interests of the state and other participants of the relations during the transportation of commercial gas by main gas pipelines to the domestic and foreign markets. In addition, the company will ensure the innovative development of the system of main gas pipelines and its integration into the world energy system, thereby increasing the energy potential of the state through the diversification of commodity gas flows," the message says.

The national operator will continue to ensure a reliable balance in the mode of transportation of commercial gas along export routes and through gas pipelines and transportation of commercial gas to domestic consumers connected to the main gas pipelines, which is especially timely during the winter peak loads on the main gas pipelines.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news