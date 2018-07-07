Uzbekistan developing hydropower potential using Chinese loans

7 July 2018 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China to keep on path of reform, opening markets
China 13:04
National energy-saving company of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 12:38
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for purchase of synthetic minerals
Tenders 12:26
Uzbekistan to showcase its products at China Expo 2018
Economy news 12:05
Flow of tourists from Uzbekistan to Turkey grows almost ten times
Tourism 11:53
IMF to help Uzbekistan to improve tax administration
Economy news 11:18
Latest
Iran signs finance deal with China for its biggest water supply project
Business 16:35
Weekly trades in Iran Mercantile Exchange witness 50% fall
Business 15:40
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 2-7
Oil&Gas 15:07
Tehran seeking to implement its monetary treaties with neighbors
Business 15:02
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 6
Oil&Gas 15:02
Iran’s petrochemical output equal to 77% of total capacity
Business 15:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 15:00
Gas processing plant launched in test mode in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 14:57
Turkey enters new political era - PM
Turkey 14:55