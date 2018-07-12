Car fuel production in Azerbaijan to renew in a few hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The repair of the catalytic cracking unit at the Baku Oil Refinery (Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery) will be completed today, Trend was told by the refinery.

Touching upon the issue of ensuring the country's need for fuel for the repair period of the facility, the refinery representative said the fuel need was provided at the expense of own reserves.

“During the repair of the installation, fuel was not imported to Azerbaijan. The entire demand of the population was provided due to the residual reserve at the plant in the amount of about 80,000 tons”, said the message of the refinery.

Following the recent power outage in Azerbaijan due to problems at the substations of LLC "Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant", in the city of Mingachevir, some 39 cities and regions of the country were experiencing interruptions with power supply. This also resulted in interruptions of work at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.

