SOCAR interested in gas distribution in Bulgaria

13 July 2018 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR Balkan talks on time frame for creation of IAP company
Oil&Gas 20:15
First Uzbek-Bulgarian trading house opens in Sofia
Economy news 16:35
Equinor talks on plans for development of Azerbaijani oil and gas fields
Oil&Gas 12 July 11:06
SOCAR reveals gas supply volumes to Georgia
Oil&Gas 10 July 15:20
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull issues of military co-op
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 July 18:39
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 8 July 22:16
Latest
UN Security council imposes an arms embargo on South Sudan
Other News 21:05
Activity of educational institutions financed by Gulen movement in various countries suspended - envoy
Politics 20:50
SOCAR Balkan talks on time frame for creation of IAP company
Oil&Gas 20:15
Which sectors of Uzbek economy are most relevant for investments? (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:08
Uzbek commercial bank talks on country’s banking, financing sectors (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:43
Death toll rises to 70 in Pakistan election rally attack
Other News 19:43
On measures for reduction of dependence on import of butter in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:35
Chinese imports to U.S. ports start peaking early amid tariff threat
China 19:07
Ilham Aliyev: Security in Azerbaijan is ensured at highest level
Politics 19:02