Russian group of companies denies plans on selling block of shares to SOCAR

16 July 2018 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Russia’s New Stream Group of Companies doesn’t intend to sell a block of shares to Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, the group of companies told Trend July 16.

“This information is not true,” the group of companies said.

In turn, SOCAR hasn’t commented on this information yet.

Earlier, Russian media quoted sources as saying that SOCAR will become a new shareholder in the New Stream Group of Companies, and businessman Igor Makarov is selling his block of shares (50 percent) in the New Stream Group of Companies.

It was noted that the deal will be conducted through a new company, which will be created by president of the group of companies Dmitry Mazurov and banker Vladimir Kogan. It was also reported that in the future, the company can abandon all its deposits and concentrate on processing.

The assets of the New Stream Group of Companies include Antipinsky Oil Refinery JSC (Tyumen city), Mariisky Oil Refinery LLC (Mari El Republic of Russia) and Bitumen Production LLC.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin hails talks with Trump as successful, useful
Russia 19:46
Trump says one-on-one meeting with Putin a 'good start'
Russia 17:55
Russian, US top diplomats holding first one-on-one meeting in Helsinki
Russia 17:53
President Aliyev congratulates his Russian counterpart
Politics 17:12
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria and Russia by phone
Turkey 17:11
Time of delivering diesel fuel by SOCAR to Ukraine announced
Oil&Gas 16:35
Latest
Putin hails talks with Trump as successful, useful
Russia 19:46
Oil transportation via BTC grows
Oil&Gas 19:39
Viking train route can be connected to TRACECA (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:34
Azerbaijan ups oil output since early 2018
Oil&Gas 19:18
U.S. ready for direct talks with Afghan Taliban
US 19:11
Mogherini: Summit of EU, EaP countries to be held October 15
Politics 18:59
Uzbek commercial bank eyes to hold IPO in 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:58
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 16
Business 18:37
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 16
Business 18:27