Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced

17 July 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city will host the official opening ceremony of the polypropylene plant as part of the SOCAR Polymer project on July 18, a source in the Azerbaijani government told Trend July 17.

Production capacity of the plant is 180,000 tons of products per year.

Earlier, it was reported that in the third quarter of this year, it is planned to launch a polyethylene production plant, the second one as part of the SOCAR Polymer project.

It was also reported that by 2018 the SOCAR Polymer company forecasts revenues at about $60 million, by 2019 – at about $290 million, by 2020 – at about $340 million. By 2021, SOCAR Polymer forecasts revenues of $370 million.

At the same time, majority of the revenues are planned to be received from the sale of polypropylene.

The SOCAR Polymer project is being implemented in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP). At the first stage, its production capacity will total 120,000 tons of polyethylene and 180,000 tons of polypropylene. The total capacity may reach 570,000 tons by 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Russia eye to build plant for production of pipes with thermal insulation
Economy news 18:28
Consular dep't of Bulgarian embassy in Baku won't work for 15 days
Society 18:24
TAP accounts for largest part of investments made by Spanish company
Oil&Gas 18:24
Business - basis of Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral co-op, minister says
Economy news 18:16
Azerbaijan introduces limit on number of Sim-cards per person
ICT 17:48
Agency for Competition to be created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:45
Latest
Azerbaijani president approves execution of SOFAZ’s 2017 budget
Politics 19:43
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds to reconstruct Yanardag cultural, historical reserve
Politics 19:36
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build highway in Gabala district
Politics 19:30
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast
Turkmenistan 19:12
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 19:07
Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft
Turkey 18:47
North-South corridor ‘vital link’ between Iran, Russia, CIS nations – Indian official
Business 18:44