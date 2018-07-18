Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 17

18 July 2018 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $73.34 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on July 17, that is $0.45 less than on July 16, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend July 18.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $72.55 per barrel on July 17, or $0.37 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $68.67 per barrel on July 17, or $0.42 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $71.17 per barrel on July 17 or $0.46 less than the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 16
Oil&Gas 17 July 11:18
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 9-13
Oil&Gas 16 July 10:04
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 13
Oil&Gas 14 July 14:58
Price for Azeri Light falls by over $3 on July 12
Oil&Gas 13 July 11:43
Price for URALS fell below $74 per barrel
Oil&Gas 12 July 13:16
Price of Azeri Light again exceeds $80 per barrel
Oil&Gas 11 July 12:42
Latest
Air Astana awarded as best airline in Central Asia and India
Economy news 17:55
Russian expert: Armenia has no desire to conduct productive negotiations on Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 19
Economy news 17:47
Uzbekistan decreasing number of natural monopolies
Economy news 17:41
US sanctions won't affect Iran’s financial transaction systems – FABA head (Exclusive)
Business 17:39
North American oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 17:38
Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai
ICT 16:55
UNDP office in Uzbekistan announces tender for construction work
Tenders 16:51
OSCE ODIHR publishes final report on presidential election in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:44