Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 19

20 July 2018 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $74.64 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on July 19, that is $1.5 more than on July 18, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend July 20.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $73.91 per barrel on July 19, or $1.51 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $70 per barrel on July 19, or $1.39 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $72.16 per barrel on July 19 or $1.62 more than the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 18
Oil&Gas 19 July 11:39
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 18 July 15:57
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 16
Oil&Gas 17 July 11:18
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 9-13
Oil&Gas 16 July 10:04
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 13
Oil&Gas 14 July 14:58
Price for Azeri Light falls by over $3 on July 12
Oil&Gas 13 July 11:43
Latest
Turkmenistan opens visa center for tourists in Beijing
Turkmenistan 10:56
Azerbaijan valued partner country for International Energy Agency: Fatih Birol (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:50
IEA’s Fatih Birol explains why sharp rise in oil price disadvantageous (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:44
BP employs Baku Higher Oil School graduates
Society 10:24
Uzbek customers may cancel payments on POS terminals now
Economy news 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments
Oil&Gas 10:00
LUKOIL talks plans on gas production in Uzbekistan in 2019
Oil&Gas 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 20
Economy news 09:54