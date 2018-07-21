Turkmenistan increasing production of petroleum products

21 July 2018 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
UAE supports Turkmenistan's initiatives in energy sphere
Oil&Gas 12:43
Uzbekistan to import natural rubber from Indonesia for production of tires
Economy news 11:59
Turkmenistan increasing gas supplies to China
Oil&Gas 20 July 17:59
Turkmenistan starts production of tiles
Economy news 20 July 16:16
Pakistani ambassador completing his mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 20 July 14:31
Turkmenistan actively developing sericulture
Turkmenistan 20 July 11:29
Latest
Tender for repair of street lamps in vicinity of Baku announced
Tenders 14:19
Azerbaijani army soldier killed
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:12
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for HEVC Head End ‎ equipment‎
Tenders 14:10
Another criminal involved in Ganja events eliminated (PHOTO)
Politics 14:00
French bank to help Uzbekistan in financing small business
Economy news 13:56
S&P expects gradual improvement in asset quality of Kazakh bank
Economy news 13:52
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plans
US 13:50
At least 11 IRGC members killed in clash in western Iran
Politics 13:38
Thrice as much affordable housing to be built in Tashkent
Economy news 13:31