Privat Group buys 10,000 tons of Azeri Light in Ukraine

Ukrtransnafta PJSC has sold another 10,000 tons of the Azeri Light oil at electronic exchange trades, the Ukrainian media reported referring to the Ukrainian Energy Exchange.

The oil has been purchased by one of the companies of the Privat Group for the Kremenchug oil refinery, the media reported.

Ukrtransnafta has already sold 35,000 tons of Azeri Light from the Yuzhny offshore oil terminal taking into account today's trades. Some 30,000 tons were purchased by Privat Group, 5,000 tons – by Ukrgazdobycha PJSC.

Ukrtransnafta is the operator of the oil transportation system of Ukraine. Some 100 percent of its shares are managed by the national joint stock company Naftogaz Ukraine. The system of oil pipelines of Ukrtransnafta, with a total length of 4,700 kilometers, passes through the territory of 19 regions of Ukraine.

In 2H2017, Ukrtransnafta PJSC successfully sold at exchange trades 83,000 tons of Urals oil and 42,800 tons of Azeri Light. Ukrgazdobycha PJSC purchased 10,800 tons of Azeri Light and 2,000 tons of Urals from this volume.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri Light since 1997 and exports the oil of this grade via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

